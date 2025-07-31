Trump’s 25% Tariff + Penalty | Which Indian Sectors Are Most At Risk | Tariff War Or Pressure Tactic?

Business Today
Trump&rsquo;s 25% Tariff + Penalty | Which Indian Sectors Are Most At Risk | Tariff War Or Pressure Tactic?

  • Jul 31, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 31, 2025, 6:28 PM IST
A 25% tariff and an added penalty — US President Donald Trump’s announcement has put India’s export ecosystem under pressure. Citing high duties, non-monetary barriers, and India’s defence-energy ties with Russia, Trump’s move impacts key sectors like gems & jewellery, pharma, electronics, and refining. Is this the start of a trade war or just a negotiation tactic ahead of a potential Bilateral Trade Agreement? From industry voices to policy analysts, this package explores the ripple effect across supply chains and why many believe the final script isn’t written yet.One thing’s clear — it’s not The End, picture abhi baaki hai.
