Trump’s 25% Tariff Threat: What It Means For Apple & India

Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Apple, threatening a 25% tariff on iPhones manufactured overseas—particularly those made in India. Despite Apple’s ambitious pledge to invest $500 billion over the coming years, Trump has warned that devices made in India will not enter the U.S. market tariff-free. Apple has been gradually shifting its iPhone production to India in a cost-saving move, with assembly costs estimated at just $30 per unit—far cheaper than the $390 it would cost in the United States. Even with tariffs, the Indian route remains economically favourable. But will Trump’s protectionist stance disrupt Apple’s global supply chain? And could India’s growing role in iPhone production be at risk? This report explores the geopolitical and economic implications of Trump’s tariff threat—on Apple, India, and American consumers already bracing for rising prices.