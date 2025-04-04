Trump's 27% Tariff On India | Impact On Indian Economy, Consumers, & Markets | Trade War

US President Donald Trump's tariffs has started a new trade war around the war. 2nd April termed as 'Liberation Day' by Trump for America witnessed the launch of reciprocal tariff, imposing a minimum 10% tax on imports worldwide. Where India is been hit by 27% tariff, China sees a tariff of 34%. Trump claims it to be an 'eye to eye' and 'tit for tat' move for all the unfair tariffs imposed on America. The tariffs being a revenue driver for governments, the tariff imposed by trump not only impact the import but affects American businesses and consumers. But what exactly are tariffs and liberation day? How does it impact Indian Consumers and global market? With India being the U.S.’s largest trading partner, how will U.S. tariff impact India-U.S. trade relations? Watch now