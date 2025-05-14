Trump’s $400-Mn Boeing 747 Jet From Qatar Sparks Emoluments Uproar

Did Donald Trump just accept a flying palace from a foreign government? A $400-million Boeing 747-8 from Qatar — temporarily dubbed a stand-in for Air Force One — has landed the former U.S. president in hot water. Ethics experts warn this could be a serious violation of the Emoluments Clause, which bans Presidents from receiving gifts from foreign states without Congressional approval. Critics fear the luxurious jet, gifted "on behalf" of the U.S. government, could influence foreign policy decisions — especially in the Middle East. Trump insists the plane will end up in his presidential library, but even some Republicans aren’t buying it. “Presidents get pens, not planes,” quipped one lawmaker. Is this diplomatic overreach, or another headline in the Trump show? Watch our full report.