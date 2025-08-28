Trump’s 50% Tariffs Hit Indian Exports | Modi Counters With Global Outreach

The U.S. has officially imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, but New Delhi is standing firm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while launching an EV battery project in Gujarat, made it clear that India will not bow to economic pressure. India is countering by expanding textile and product outreach to 40 countries, including the UK, Japan, and Germany. While exporters in textiles, seafood, and leather feel the pinch, India is simultaneously strengthening ties through a $10 billion defence deal with the U.S. Trump’s threats have not stopped India from buying Russian oil or protecting its farmers. As global trade tensions rise, Modi is preparing visits to Japan and China, signalling India’s strategic balancing act.