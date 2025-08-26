Business Today
News
bt tv
Trump’s 50% Tariffs To Hit Indian Exports | Jobs, Markets, Govt Relief Package In Focus

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 26, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2025, 6:01 PM IST

India is bracing for the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian goods, with the new duties taking effect from August 27. The DHS notice confirmed the additional 25% levy, targeting India for its continued Russian oil imports. Diamonds, textiles, machinery, and auto components—worth billions—now face very high risk, while sectors like smartphones and pharma escape major duties. The Sensex has already dropped over 600 points as exporters reel. The PMO is meeting to finalise a relief package, considering emergency credit lines and MSME support. According to GTRI, Indian exports to the U.S. may fall by up to 30–60% this fiscal, threatening millions of jobs. Can India withstand Washington’s tariff storm?

