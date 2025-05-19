Trump’s Ally Courts Pakistan, Bangladesh & Turkey With Billion-Dollar Promises

Is Donald Trump’s economic agenda shaping America’s foreign policy in South Asia and beyond? This exclusive report reveals how Gentry Beach — a Texas investor, a close friend of Donald Trump Jr, and Donald Trump’s economic proxy — is making bold moves across Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Turkey. In January, Beach visited Pakistan, met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and laid out investment plans in luxury real estate, AI, energy, and critical minerals. A Dubai-style free trade zone is also reportedly on the table. The outreach didn’t stop there. Beach also engaged with Bangladesh's interim government offering investments in gas, defence, and aerospace. Meanwhile, Turkey—India’s vocal critic—has inked deals with Beach-linked firms, followed by a massive missile purchase. Insiders say this explains Trump’s muted stance on Pakistan’s terror links — choosing dollars over diplomacy. Is this economic wooing reshaping South Asia’s power equations?