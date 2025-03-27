Trump’s Auto Tariffs Trigger Global Shockwaves | Industry Faces Billions In Losses

In a dramatic move set to redefine the global automotive landscape, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing permanent tariffs of up to 25% on all automotive imports. This bold protectionist measure has sent shockwaves through global markets, with automakers from Asia to Europe and North America bracing for impact. This video breaks down the full implications of the tariffs — how they’re expected to increase car prices by $5,000 to $10,000, disrupt supply chains, and reduce U.S. auto production by up to 30%. We also explore how trading partners like Canada and Japan are reacting to the tariffs, and why companies like Volkswagen, Kia, and Toyota stand to lose the most. Even Tesla, which manufactures its vehicles in the U.S., could feel the ripple effects. For India, the immediate damage may be limited — but auto part suppliers could take a hit.