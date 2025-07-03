Business Today
News
bt tv
Trump’s ‘Beautiful Bill’ Passes Senate: What’s Inside & Why Some Republicans Oppose It

Manita
Manita
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” just barely cleared the U.S. Senate — with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie in a dramatic 24-hour vote marathon. So what’s in this $4.5 trillion mega-package? From permanent tax cuts for the wealthy and a $350B immigration crackdown — to deep cuts in Medicaid, food aid, and clean energy — this bill is sparking outrage across party lines. Supporters call it bold. Critics call it brutal. Elon Musk called it a “disaster.” We break down who gains, who loses, and what’s next as the bill heads to the House — just days before the July 4th deadline. 

