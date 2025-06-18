Trump’s Broker Claim Busted: PM Modi Says Pakistan Pleaded, Ceasefire Was Conditional

In a bold phone call, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear to U.S. President Donald Trump that India needs no mediation when it comes to Pakistan. Modi demolished Trump’s repeated claims of brokering the India-Pakistan ceasefire, stating that the ceasefire was India’s decision — taken only after Pakistan begged and pleaded. There was no mention of trade in the conversation, and the focus remained solely on terrorism. Modi underlined India’s new bold doctrine — that terror attacks will no longer be treated as proxy wars, but as acts of war. He emphasized that India has only targeted terror hubs with precision. In a diplomatic move, Modi also declined Trump’s impromptu White House invite after the G7 summit, citing prior commitments — but did extend an invitation for Trump to visit India, which the U.S. President accepted. As Trump continues to woo Pakistan, will this phone call redefine the strategic friendship between Modi and Trump?