Trump’s Crypto Empire Rises In Pakistan | Secret Deals, Gold Mines & Military Ties

Pakistan is bending over backwards to welcome Donald Trump’s crypto empire. From launching a special ministry and forming a Crypto Council to opening access to gold reserves and DeFi infrastructure—Islamabad is going all-in. The main beneficiary? World Liberty Financial—60% owned by Trump’s sons and Kushner, with ties to his longtime associates. Pakistan’s broke economy is being handed over to Trump-linked crypto projects, with strategic backing from the Pakistan Army. Is this crypto cover for political favours? Or a distraction from Pakistan’s terror links? With military meetings, massive land deals, and minerals in play—this isn’t just about coins. Watch a deep dive into Trump’s most strategic foreign business bet yet.