Trump’s Global Gift Bazaar: Jets, Golf Resorts & Crypto | Special Investigation

From luxury jets to golf resorts and crypto empires — Donald Trump’s diplomacy is turning into a global gift market. Countries like Qatar, Indonesia, and Vietnam are showering Trump and his family with lavish gifts and billion-dollar business deals, allegedly in exchange for favour or face time. Vietnam gifted a ₹13,000 crore golf resort, Indonesia offered hotel projects, and Pakistan even allotted 2,000 MW power for Trump’s crypto venture. Meanwhile, nations that don’t ‘gift’ him — like South Africa — faced mockery. Trump’s blurring the lines between statecraft and business, with Meta even paying ₹210 crore for a “presidential library.” This India Today investigation uncovers the growing nexus of politics and profit in Trump’s post-presidency era.