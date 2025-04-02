Trump’s Green Card Freeze: A Crisis For Indian Immigrants To The U.S.?

Thousands of immigrants are facing years of uncertainty as the Trump administration pauses Green Card applications for refugees and asylees. For Indian immigrants, this move could mean job insecurity, family separation, and legal risks. While the Department of Homeland Security claims this is for “additional screening,” critics see it as another attack on legal immigration. Indians make up a large portion of asylum seekers in the U.S., and this delay could have devastating consequences. Even tech workers on H-1B visas are on edge, as Trump’s policies continue to tighten legal migration pathways. With no clear timeline for resumption, many are left wondering: Will the American Dream survive Trump’s immigration crackdown?