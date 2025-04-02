Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs: Canada & EU Prepare To Retaliate

April 2nd is here — and in hours from now Donald Trump's long-promised reciprocal tariffs will be announced. Dubbed ‘Liberation Day’, Trump and already sending shockwaves through global trade. India has taken a cautious approach, but Trump expects significant tariff reductions from New Delhi. Meanwhile, Asian powerhouses — China, Japan, and South Korea — are joining forces to boost regional trade and counterbalance U.S. tariffs. The European Union is preparing its own retaliation strategy, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warning that if necessary, the EU will strike back. Mexico and Canada have already announced retaliatory tariffs — Canada imposing 25% duties on $155 billion worth of U.S. goods. With global trade alliances shifting and nations preparing for economic battle, are we on the brink of a new trade war?