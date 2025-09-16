Trump’s NATO Ultimatum: Stop Buying Russian Oil Or Face Sanctions Stalemate

President Donald Trump is turning up the heat on American allies with a fiery ultimatum to NATO, the EU, and the G7 — stop buying Russian oil, or forget about tougher U.S. sanctions on Moscow. In a letter, Trump blasted Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, calling NATO’s war commitment “shocking.” He also demanded massive tariffs — 50 to 100% — on Chinese goods, warning Beijing’s grip on Russia must be broken. India too is in Trump’s crosshairs, after tariffs on Indian imports were doubled last month. But China has pushed back, saying wars and sanctions “only make matters worse.” With Europe stalling and China rejecting pressure, will Trump’s ultimatum unite the West — or spark a global trade war?