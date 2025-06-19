Business Today
Trump’s Peace Bluff? Modi, Munir & Missed Mediation | Deals Or Diplomacy?

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 19, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 19, 2025, 11:59 AM IST

Donald Trump calls himself a “peacemaker” — but his actions tell a different story. From his G7 summit walkout to a blunt call from PM Modi demolishing his India-Pakistan mediation claims, to quietly entertaining Pakistan's hawkish General Asim Munir at the White House — Trump’s double game is clearer than ever. While he speaks of de-escalation with Iran, he backs Israeli strikes. He promises to end the Ukraine war in 24 hours, but alienates both Kyiv and Moscow. In a world still at war, the question is: Is Trump genuinely seeking peace, or is it all about optics and deals? Watch this in-depth report.

TAGS:
