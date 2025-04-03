scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs Chart Explained: Rose Garden Reveal Breakdown

Feedback

Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs Chart Explained: Rose Garden Reveal Breakdown

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, President Donald Trump took the stage in the White House Rose Garden to unveil his highly anticipated ‘reciprocal tariffs’. Part of the presentation was a chart, marking what he called ‘Liberation Day Tariffs’ for U.S. trade. This video shows you the details of this sweeping trade policy, showcasing the chart that outlines a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, with steeper rates—like 34% on China and 26% on India — targeting dozens of nations. Trump argues these tariffs will level the playing field, boost American manufacturing, and address decades of "unfair" trade practices. But what does this mean for the U.S. economy and global markets?

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement