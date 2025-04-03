Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs Chart Explained: Rose Garden Reveal Breakdown

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, President Donald Trump took the stage in the White House Rose Garden to unveil his highly anticipated ‘reciprocal tariffs’. Part of the presentation was a chart, marking what he called ‘Liberation Day Tariffs’ for U.S. trade. This video shows you the details of this sweeping trade policy, showcasing the chart that outlines a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, with steeper rates—like 34% on China and 26% on India — targeting dozens of nations. Trump argues these tariffs will level the playing field, boost American manufacturing, and address decades of "unfair" trade practices. But what does this mean for the U.S. economy and global markets?