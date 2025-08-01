Trump’s Risky Oil Dream In Pakistan: Real Deal Or Mirage?

Donald Trump is making headlines again — this time, for striking a deal with Pakistan to develop what he calls “massive” oil reserves. But here’s the catch: Pakistan’s so-called discovery was debunked years ago, with drilling efforts finding nothing beneath the surface. With proven reserves of just 353 million barrels, most of it in volatile Balochistan, Pakistan produces only 88,000 barrels a day — far short of its needs. So, is Trump chasing oil or just chasing illusions? Watch this deep dive into the politics, risks, and reality of Trump’s Pakistan oil gamble.