Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Trump’s Risky Oil Dream In Pakistan: Real Deal Or Mirage?

Trump’s Risky Oil Dream In Pakistan: Real Deal Or Mirage?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 1, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 1, 2025, 9:51 AM IST

Donald Trump is making headlines again — this time, for striking a deal with Pakistan to develop what he calls “massive” oil reserves. But here’s the catch: Pakistan’s so-called discovery was debunked years ago, with drilling efforts finding nothing beneath the surface. With proven reserves of just 353 million barrels, most of it in volatile Balochistan, Pakistan produces only 88,000 barrels a day — far short of its needs. So, is Trump chasing oil or just chasing illusions? Watch this deep dive into the politics, risks, and reality of Trump’s Pakistan oil gamble.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended