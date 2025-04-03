Trump’s Tariff Bombshell Triggers Stock Market Freefall Worldwide

President Donald Trump has ignited a global trade firestorm, unveiling a sweeping tariff policy from the White House Rose Garden—declaring it "Liberation Day" for U.S. trade. His plan enforces a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, with shockingly high rates like 34% on China and 46% on Vietnam. The announcement sent global stock markets into freefall, with investors fearing an all-out trade war. Major economies, including the European Union and China, strongly condemned the move, signaling potential retaliation. As trade tensions escalate, businesses worldwide brace for severe disruptions. Economists warn that the tariffs could have unintended consequences, driving up consumer prices, fueling inflation, and slowing economic growth. Everyday essentials—from electronics to groceries—could become significantly more expensive for American families. While Trump insists that these tariffs will free the U.S. from economic dependence on other nations, critics argue they could lead to economic turmoil. Will this bold strategy strengthen American industries, or will it spark a devastating global recession? Watch our full report as we analyze the impact of Trump’s tariff war and its ripple effects across the world.