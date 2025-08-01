Trump’s Tariff Tantrum & Rahul Gandhi’s Explosive ‘Dead Economy’ Remark

Donald Trump’s online outbursts are spiralling — first falsely claiming credit for the Operation Sindoor ceasefire, then slapping India with a 25% tariff and announcing an oil deal with Pakistan. But the real shock came when Trump called India’s economy “dead” — and Rahul Gandhi publicly agreed. His remarks have triggered outrage not just from allies in the INDIA bloc but even within his own party. With the Opposition mocking Modi’s diplomacy and the government insisting talks are ongoing, the question now looms: has Rahul Gandhi crossed a line by echoing Trump’s taunt at a time when India faces global attacks?