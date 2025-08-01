Business Today
Trump’s Tariff Tsunami: Wave Of New Duties Hits 69 Countries

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 1, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 1, 2025, 6:12 PM IST

Trump has done it — the global tariff storm is real. After months of tough negotiations, deadline extensions, and carrot‑and‑stick diplomacy, the U.S. President has slapped new tariffs on 69 nations and the EU — effective in just seven days. Duties range from 10% to 41%, with India, Canada, Taiwan, and Thailand among the biggest targets. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal responded in Parliament, calling for calm and promising to protect Indian interests. But markets are already reacting — the rupee has dipped, exporters are freezing contracts, and global trade tension is at boiling point. Is this the start of a new trade war?

