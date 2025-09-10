Trump’s Tariffs Boomerang: US Economy Weakens, India Stands Firm

Donald Trump’s tariffs were meant to push India to the negotiating table. Instead, they may have backfired — hurting the U.S. economy more than New Delhi. With Moody’s, JP Morgan, and Deloitte all warning of recession, job losses mounting, and farmers struggling under retaliatory tariffs, the American economy is feeling the heat. Meanwhile, India is charting a different course — strong growth, GST reforms adding momentum, and inflation at an eight-year low. As Trump extends an olive branch to Prime Minister Modi, the big question is whether this is about friendship, or survival. Watch the full report on how tariffs reshaped trade ties, strained industries, and shifted global alliances.