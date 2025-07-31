Trump’s Tariffs Could Backfire – India Seen As Reliable Partner!

US President Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on India is shaking up global trade conversations. But Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & Secretary General of PHDCCI, sees a silver lining. He says the world is entering “an era of new supply chain alignments” and while MSMEs may feel the pinch, India has the “demographic dividend, tech agility and entrepreneurial depth” to turn this challenge into an opportunity. With countries seeking to diversify away from overdependence on a few economies, India could emerge as a trusted trade partner. Mehta also warns US consumers will pay more, but insists tariffs could actually boost India’s role in global trade realignment.