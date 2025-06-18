Trump’s Threat To Khamenei: Will Iran’s Leader Meet Saddam’s Fate?

In a chilling escalation, Donald Trump has publicly claimed he knows where Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is hiding—but has chosen not to strike...yet. This bombshell follows reports that Trump vetoed an Israeli plan to assassinate Khamenei, fearing regional backlash. Meanwhile, Israel’s defense minister warned that Khamenei could face a fate like Saddam Hussein’s. This report revisits Saddam’s downfall—once feared, he ended up humiliated and executed. Could Khamenei meet a similar fate? Or will West Asia plunge into deeper conflict with no regime change in sight? Watch the full story now.