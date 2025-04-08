scorecardresearch
Trump's Trade War Sparks Global Firestorm | Recession Fears Mount Worldwide

The world is pushing back against Donald Trump's escalating tariff offensive. China hits back with a 34% levy on U.S. goods, accusing the U.S. of "economic bullying." European leaders call the move dangerous, while even U.S. billionaires like Bill Ackman and top banks raise alarm bells. Goldman Sachs now pegs the U.S. recession risk at 45%, with JP Morgan warning of a 60% chance of global slowdown. As Trump shows no signs of retreat, global markets brace for impact.

