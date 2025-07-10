Trying To Finalise Trade Deal With U.S., Says India’s Chief Negotiator Rajesh Agrawal

India’s chief negotiator in the India-US trade talks said New Delhi is negotiating and finalising a deal with Washington. Rajesh Agrawal, addressing CII Export Logistics Program in New Delhi, said that India is also reviewing the ASEAN trade deal. India will now enter Latin America too, and try to finalise deals with Chile and Peru. Agrawal added that the nature of trade will now change and we need to be cognisant of that. “We will not export what we are exporting…The nature of commodities that we export, the nature of goods that we export is also going to change,” he said. The negotiator said the fastest growing exports today is electronics, and is one of the top three sectors India exports. However, India is also becoming a key agricultural exporter. Still, logistical challenges persist. He said India is now focusing on building logistics to enable better exports.