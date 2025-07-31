Tsunami Turns Russia’s Beaches Into Ruins – Shocking Aerial Footage Emerges

A catastrophic quake and tsunami have erased parts of Russia’s coastline—and now, drones are revealing the unimaginable destruction. Entire beaches have vanished, coastlines ripped apart, and the landscape looks like a scene from a disaster movie. These shocking visuals capture nature’s raw, terrifying power—and the fragile reality of life along the world’s shorelines. Rescue teams are racing against time as global attention turns to Russia. Could this devastation be a warning for the next big one? Don’t miss the most dramatic footage you’ll see this year.