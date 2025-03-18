Tulsi Gabbard At Raisina Dialogue: US Seeks Stronger Security Partnership With India

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard emphasized strengthening the India-US security partnership, focusing on cyber security, emerging tech, and AI at the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi. She highlighted intelligence sharing and deeper collaboration, aligning with the foundation laid by PM Modi and US President Trump. Gabbard reaffirmed that “America first is not America alone,” signaling continued investment in mutual security and economic interests under the new US administration.
