Turkey Arms Pakistan After Pahalgam Terror | India Reacts Strongly

After the deadly terror strike in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, India now faces a bigger challenge — not just from Pakistan, but from its backers: Turkey and China. Turkey's military cargo landing in Karachi has raised serious concerns in Delhi, especially after Ankara’s vague clarification. This comes despite India’s generous aid to Turkey during the 2023 earthquake under ‘Operation Dost’. Meanwhile, China calls for restraint — but also expedites deadly PL-15 missiles to Pakistan. The emerging Turkey-Pakistan-China axis could tilt the regional balance and poses a major new concern for India's defence planners. Watch the full story as India prepares for a tougher, multi-front geopolitical game.