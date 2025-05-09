Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Reaches Out To Pakistan, Says Concerned About Escalation

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his concerns about the tensions between Pakistan and India turning into an active conflict. Speaking during a press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Erdogan said that he had spoken to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, adding that Turkey is seeking to open channels of dialogue and reduce the tension. Pakistan and India accused each other of launching drone attacks on Thursday, and Islamabad’s Defence Minister said further retaliation was “increasingly certain”, on the second day of major clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours.