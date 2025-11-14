TVS Chief Hails Swarna Andhra 2047 Vision | Massive Investments Ahead

In a significant endorsement of Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious growth agenda, TVS Motor Company Chairman and Managing Director, Sudarshan Venu, lauds the transformative vision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047 roadmap. Speaking about India’s rapid economic ascent under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he highlights Andhra’s potential to become a $2.4 trillion economy with a per capita GDP exceeding $42,000. Venu emphasises the state’s strategic advantages, strong governance, and progressive investment climate shaped by Nara Lokesh’s forward-looking initiatives, including attracting $1 trillion in investments and building world-class infrastructure. For global and domestic investors alike, he notes, Andhra is emerging as one of India’s most promising destinations for manufacturing, clean energy, logistics, aquaculture and social development. The TVS Group, he confirms, is eager to participate actively in this transformative journey for the state.