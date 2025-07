Twitter/X co-founder Jack Dorsey has launched Bitchat, a surprising new messaging app that works completely offline using Bluetooth Low Energy. No WiFi, mobile data, or login required — Bitchat builds a peer-to-peer network with end-to-end encryption. Messages disappear after a set time, and no data is collected. Aimed at remote, crowded, or emergency situations, Bitchat brings back "IRC vibes" with modern privacy. Available now in beta.