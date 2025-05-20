Business Today
Two Months, No FIR: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Demands Probe Into Burnt Notes Case

  New Delhi,
  May 20, 2025,
  Updated May 20, 2025, 4:22 PM IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised serious concerns over the judiciary's silence in the case of burnt currency notes allegedly found at a judge’s residence in Lutyens' Delhi. In a bold statement, Dhankhar questioned why no FIR has been registered even after two months and whether the criminal justice system is being selectively applied. He highlighted public anxiety, asked whether the source and purpose of the burnt money have been probed, and called it a "test case" for judicial transparency. Dhankhar praised Justice Khanna for making crucial documents public but said now is the time for swift and credible investigation.

