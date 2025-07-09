Business Today
Uber Levels Up Everyday Travel With New Features

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 9, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 9, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

In a conversation with BTTV’s Aastha Chopra, Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India & South Asia, outlined a transformative roadmap for Uber in India, with Mumbai as a key focus. Major highlight is the upcoming metro ticketing integration via ONDC, which will enable Mumbaikars to book metro tickets directly through the Uber app. This step marks a major push toward multi-modal urban mobility.

 

Alongside this, Uber is rolling out new features which includes Wait & Save for more affordable rides, Price Lock to shield users from surge pricing, Uber for Seniors with a simplified interface, and Uber for Teens to support safer, monitored travel for younger riders. The introduction of Uber Pets also caters to pet owners seeking pet-friendly travel options.

 

He also highlighted Uber’s upcoming push for vehicle electrification which is all set to roll out in the coming months. 

