Uber Levels Up Everyday Travel With New Features

In a conversation with BTTV’s Aastha Chopra, Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India & South Asia, outlined a transformative roadmap for Uber in India, with Mumbai as a key focus. Major highlight is the upcoming metro ticketing integration via ONDC, which will enable Mumbaikars to book metro tickets directly through the Uber app. This step marks a major push toward multi-modal urban mobility.

Alongside this, Uber is rolling out new features which includes Wait & Save for more affordable rides, Price Lock to shield users from surge pricing, Uber for Seniors with a simplified interface, and Uber for Teens to support safer, monitored travel for younger riders. The introduction of Uber Pets also caters to pet owners seeking pet-friendly travel options.

He also highlighted Uber’s upcoming push for vehicle electrification which is all set to roll out in the coming months.