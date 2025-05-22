Uber, Rapido Face Govt Scrutiny Over ‘Advance Tip Extortion’ Move!

Uber, Rapido, and other ride-hailing giants are under fire for their controversial advance tipping practices! The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a notice to Uber and Rapido, for prompting users to pay tips of Rs 50-100 before rides for faster service. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slammed this as "unethical and exploitative," violating the Consumer Protection Act. Here are the latest updates: from government scrutiny and potential penalties to consumer backlash on social media against coercive tipping. Are these apps distorting the voluntary nature of tipping? Will Ola face similar probes? Join us as we unpack the 15 key developments in this unfolding saga! Share your ride-hailing experiences in the comments and hit subscribe for more updates on consumer rights and tech controversies.