Uddhav–Raj Thackeray Reunion At Matoshree After 6 Years | Sparks BMC 2025 Political Buzz

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 28, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2025, 2:41 PM IST

A scene filled with political symbolism, on Sunday, Raj Thackeray visited Matoshree after six long years to wish cousin Uddhav on his birthday- but this was no ordinary visit. Raj paid an emotional tribute at Balasaheb Thackeray’s iconic chair, and the cousins shared a 20-minute private conversation – laughing, reminiscing, and reconnecting. The visit has triggered intense political chatter, with whispers of a Sena UBT–MNS alliance ahead of BMC 2025. Reacting to the visit, NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said he wasn’t surprised. Earlier this month, the Thackeray cosuins shared stage to oppose the alleged Hindi imposition. With CM Devendra Fadnavis praising Uddhav and Sharad Pawar recently, Maharashtra’s political equations are shifting fast.

