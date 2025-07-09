UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar On The Powerful New Aadhaar App, Fake Cards & Fade Identities

Watch this exclusive conversation between Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and India Today Group’s Piyush Mishra about a major updated in the Aadhaar mobile app. The app is already under test and likely to be launched in next couple of months. The new Aadhaar app will make it simpler to share the Aadhaar number – both in full and in masked forms, making the physical card redundant. The UIDAI CEO also explains how fake cards can be easily identified and also tackles the politically explosive issue of the exclusion of Aadhaar from the list of acceptable identity documents for Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Clarifying on the matter, Kumar said that Aadhaar was “never the first identity.”