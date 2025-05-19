UK & EU Sign Trade Pact, Biggest Reset In Defence & Trade Ties Since Brexit

Britain and the European Union signed a trade and defence deal in their biggest patch-up since Brexit five years ago. EU leaders gathered in London alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to unveil the deal, which doesn't undo Brexit but shows both sides have buried the hatchet after years of painful wrangling. This has taken on greater urgency as European allies look to bind themselves more tightly together following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and President Trump's return to the White House. The deal, due to be formally presented Monday, includes a new security pact which will give U.K. defence firms access to a EURU 150 billion EU defence budget and an agreement to harmonize food regulations and slash border checks on food exports heading from the U.K. to the EU. The U.K. will also allow access to its fishing waters for an additional 12 years, and both sides will launch talks that will make it easier for young people to move and work freely between Britain and its EU neighbours for limited periods.