UK Migrant Crisis: Protests Erupt Over Asylum Hotels As Starmer Govt Faces Pressure

  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 26, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2025, 11:44 AM IST

 

Clashes broke out in the UK as pro-migrant supporters and anti-migrant protesters confronted each other after a London court ordered a hotel to evict asylum seekers. Similar protests have spread to Bristol and Liverpool, reflecting growing tensions over immigration. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government is under fire, facing pressure to end the costly practice of housing asylum seekers in hotels—currently draining billions each year. The government has now pledged asylum reforms, including an independent adjudicator body to speed up appeals and reduce a backlog of over 100,000 cases. But with public anger rising after safety concerns and violent protests, can the reforms ease Britain’s migration crisis?

