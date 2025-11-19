Business Today
UK Unveils Toughest Asylum Overhaul In Decades As Starmer Tightens Borders

  New Delhi,
  Nov 19, 2025,
  Updated Nov 19, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

Britain has rolled out its harshest asylum reforms in decades, aiming to curb irregular migration and counter the rise of Reform UK. Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood announced sweeping changes: refugee status will now last only 2.5 years, permanent settlement will require 20 years, and deportations will accelerate. The UK is even warning Angola, Namibia, and the DRC of visa bans if they refuse to take back illegal migrants. Prime Minister Keir Starmer argues the current system is too lenient, but critics — including Labour MPs — say the reforms are divisive and may struggle to pass. With stricter interpretations of human rights laws and mounting political pressure, Britain’s immigration battle is far from over.

