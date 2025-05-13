Business Today
UK’s New Immigration Rules: Indian Students, Workers, Immigrants Take A Big Hit

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • May 13, 2025,
  • Updated May 13, 2025, 2:21 PM IST

The UK has announced its strictest immigration reforms in years, and Indians - the largest group of UK migrants-are feeling the heat. In this video, we break down the new rules: higher salary thresholds, a longer wait for settlement, stricter English tests, and a shorter post-study work visa. What does this mean for Indian students, skilled workers, and families hoping to build a future in Britain? We use the latest data to show how these changes are already reducing Indian arrivals, especially among students and healthcare professionals. Whether you’re planning to study, work, or join family in the UK, this update is essential viewing.

