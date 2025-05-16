UN Silent On TRF Despite India’s Dossier—China’s Shield For Pakistan’s Proxy Exposed

A top-level Indian delegation, including senior intelligence officials, has taken the fight against terrorism to the global stage — holding high-stakes meetings with key UN counter-terrorism bodies in New York. India has submitted strong evidence linking The Resistance Front (TRF) — widely seen as a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba — to the deadly April 22nd Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Despite this, TRF was not even named in the UN Security Council’s statement — reportedly due to pressure from China. Beijing, a permanent UNSC member, continues to block India’s attempts to blacklist TRF under the 1267 Sanctions Committee, even ignoring joint proposals by India and the United States. This report also comes in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, India’s recent cross-border action against terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Is China deliberately shielding Pakistan-backed terror outfits? Can the UN’s counter-terror framework withstand global geopolitics?