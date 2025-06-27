Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Explains Oil Prices, Supply, And Global Impact

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Explains Oil Prices, Supply, And Global Impact

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 27, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 27, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addressed concerns over rising oil prices and global supply issues, assuring that no immediate fuel price hike is expected. With India’s oil consumption 3x the global average, he linked it to India’s 6.5% economic growth rate. He debunked fears of shortage, citing increased production from Brazil and the U.S., and reassured that the Straits of Hormuz remain open, despite tensions. India’s oil consumption rising rapidly, no global oil shortage, says Puri. Ian-Israel tensions not affecting supply yet. Possible fuel price relief in coming months

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended