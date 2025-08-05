Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju & Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge In Spar Over CISF In Rajya Sabha

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju & Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge In Spar Over CISF In Rajya Sabha

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 5, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2025, 3:53 PM IST

A major political storm erupted in the Rajya Sabha as Opposition parties, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, claimed that CISF personnel replaced marshals inside Parliament. Kharge slammed the move as undemocratic, stating in a letter that Opposition has the right to protest and that disruption is part of democracy. However, Chairman Harivansh and Minister Kiren Rijiju denied the allegations, asserting that only parliamentary security staff were deployed. Rijiju accused Kharge of misleading the House. Listen in

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended