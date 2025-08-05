Union Minister Kiren Rijiju & Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge In Spar Over CISF In Rajya Sabha

A major political storm erupted in the Rajya Sabha as Opposition parties, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, claimed that CISF personnel replaced marshals inside Parliament. Kharge slammed the move as undemocratic, stating in a letter that Opposition has the right to protest and that disruption is part of democracy. However, Chairman Harivansh and Minister Kiren Rijiju denied the allegations, asserting that only parliamentary security staff were deployed. Rijiju accused Kharge of misleading the House. Listen in