Union Minister Piyush Goyal Hails Strong India–Israel Partnership As FTA Talks Move Forward

Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised the deepening India–Israel partnership, recalling Nir Barkat’s February visit with the largest-ever Israeli business delegation. Goyal highlighted the impressive diversity of business leaders joining India’s current delegation—from startups and electronics to infrastructure, AI, medical devices, machinery, dairy, gem & jewellery, and more. He confirmed the signing of the Terms of Reference to begin Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, calling it a major step toward boosting goods, services, investment, and mutual prosperity. Goyal emphasized India’s rapid growth, rising middle class, and reforms to improve ease of doing business. He said India and Israel complement each other perfectly, creating a powerful economic combination. Like, share, comment, and subscribe for more updates.