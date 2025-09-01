Union Minister Piyush Goyal Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja During Ganesh Chaturthi

Union Minister Piyush Goyal visited Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Sharing his devotion, Goyal said he was grateful for the opportunity to seek Lord Ganesh’s blessings every year. Calling Ganpati the “remover of obstacles,” he expressed confidence that no matter how many challenges India faces, the country will always rise stronger. Lalbaugcha Raja attracts millions of devotees annually, making it one of the biggest spiritual gatherings in Mumbai during the festive season. Watch the visuals of Piyush Goyal’s darshan and his message for peace, prosperity, and resilience. Don’t forget to like, share, comment, and subscribe for more updates on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across India