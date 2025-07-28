UNSC Condemned Deadly Pahalgam Attack, Backed India's Call For Action : Jaishankar

Speaking in the House on Operation Sindoor, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar outlined India's diplomatic efforts at the United Nations Security Council in the wake of the terror attack. He noted the challenge of navigating the situation, especially as Pakistan was a sitting member of the Council while India was not. Dr Jaishankar emphasised that India's two key objectives were to secure a strong statement on the need for accountability and to ensure justice for those responsible. He highlighted the UNSC statement issued on 25th April, which unequivocally condemned the terrorist attack and recognised terrorism in all its forms as a grave threat to international peace and security. Crucially, the Council also underscored the need to hold the perpetrators, organisers, financers, and sponsors of the act accountable and to bring them to justice — a significant diplomatic outcome for India.