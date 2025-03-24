UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Massive Rise In Agri Productivity In 8 Years Of BJP Govt In State

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listed all the measures taken by his government for the agriculture sector and farmers in the state as it completes 8 years in power. Over the past 8 years, he said, the ‘double-engine government’ has transformed the lives of farmers with impactful initiatives! From massive loan waivers to modern agri-tech support, his government has paid over ₹2.80 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers, introduced soil health cards for 5.5 crore farmers, and ensured affordable fertilizers. Watch how measures like MSP hikes, irrigation projects, and the UP-AGREES initiative are boosting farmers' incomes and securing their future.