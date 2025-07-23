UPI Turns Costly? GST Notices Slam Small Vendors | Political War In Karnataka

In a shocking twist to the Digital India igital push, over 14,000 Bengaluru street vendors have received GST notices — despite allegedly earning far below the ₹40 lakh threshold. Their mistake? Accepting money via UPI. From coconut sellers to flower vendors, the outrage is spreading. While the Karnataka government blames the Centre’s GST policies, the BJP is firing back with accusations of state mismanagement. Worker unions have now alleged data sharing by UPI platforms without consent. As protests erupt and politics heats up, Digital India’s backbone — the informal sector — is feeling betrayed. Watch this eye-opening report.