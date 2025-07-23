Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
UPI Turns Costly? GST Notices Slam Small Vendors | Political War In Karnataka

UPI Turns Costly? GST Notices Slam Small Vendors | Political War In Karnataka

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 23, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 23, 2025, 11:56 AM IST

In a shocking twist to the Digital India igital push, over 14,000 Bengaluru street vendors have received GST notices — despite allegedly earning far below the ₹40 lakh threshold. Their mistake? Accepting money via UPI. From coconut sellers to flower vendors, the outrage is spreading. While the Karnataka government blames the Centre’s GST policies, the BJP is firing back with accusations of state mismanagement. Worker unions have now alleged data sharing by UPI platforms without consent. As protests erupt and politics heats up, Digital India’s backbone — the informal sector — is feeling betrayed. Watch this eye-opening report.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended