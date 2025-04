Founded in 2005 by Indian-origin entrepreneurs Ankur and Aditi Daga, Angara draws on a 300-year-old family legacy in gemstones to reimagine fine jewellery for the modern world. Business Today TV's Chetan Bhutani spoke with Aditi and Ankur Daga on the india launch. They also spoke about India - US Jewellery market. Ankur highlighted that by 2035, 22% of his revenue would come from india.